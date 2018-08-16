County attorney withdraws from race

Sanders County Attorney Bob Zimmerman decided last week to withdraw his bid for re-election.

Zimmerman withdrew from the race on Monday, the last day he was able to do so, according to Sanders County Clerk & Recorder Nichol Scribner.

Naomi Leisz was the other candidate on the ballot from the June primary.

Scribner said that because this is a non-partisan race and Zimmerman and Leisz were the only two candidates on the primary ballot, state election law requires the county to open the race for 10 days.

Anyone interested in appearing on the ballot would have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, to file with the Clerk and Recorder's office.