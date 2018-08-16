ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Ed Moreth 

Sewage plant could face problems

 
August 16, 2018

Ed Moreth

ROCK LOSS – Mark Rohweder, a representative of KLJ Engineering of Kalispell, (middle) points out the riprap problem at the Plains Wastewater Treatment Plant along the Clark Fork River if the 2019 spring is as bad as this year. Also looking over the loss of shoreline is Mayor Dan Rowan (back) and Ron Warren of Rocky Mountain Surveyors, who has surveyed the property several times over the years.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers saved the Plains Wastewater Treatment Plant from being overtaken by the Clark Fork River last spring, but when the water levels went down, so did 35-40 percent of the riprap positioned along the shoreline. If the same thing happens next spring, the lagoon will aga...



Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

