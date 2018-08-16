Sewage plant could face problems

Ed Moreth

ROCK LOSS – Mark Rohweder, a representative of KLJ Engineering of Kalispell, (middle) points out the riprap problem at the Plains Wastewater Treatment Plant along the Clark Fork River if the 2019 spring is as bad as this year. Also looking over the loss of shoreline is Mayor Dan Rowan (back) and Ron Warren of Rocky Mountain Surveyors, who has surveyed the property several times over the years.