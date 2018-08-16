Our Viewpoint

Ethics, accuracy important in media

In journalism school, every students has to take an ethics course. You don’t get that with every area of study. Projessional journalists hold themselves accountable to their readers, and do their best to be objective and truthful.

The founding fathers felt freedom of the press important enough to put it in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The media is the eyes and ears for the community. We’re there for city council meetings, high school football games and elections. We do our best to keep our audience informed and present both sides of the story.

In the age of the Internet and social media where people are allowed to broadcast whatever they want without consequence, we feel the role of journalists is even more important.

That’s why the recent attacks on the media are discouraging. We laugh off the “fake news” comments, but we take our jobs seriously. We work hard to gain our readers’ trust, and we will continue to work to better ourselves.

There are mistakes, and corrections or clarifications that follow. We hold ourselves accountable and learn from those mistakes. Despite the attacks on the media, we are going to continue to do our best to create a newspaper that produces fair, accurate content for our readers.

We’ll continue to live by the ethical standards we learned in journalism school, and we hope our readers continue to count on us as a trustworthy news source.