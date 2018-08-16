ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Our Viewpoint

Ethics, accuracy important in media

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 16, 2018



In journalism school, every students has to take an ethics course. You don’t get that with every area of study. Projessional journalists hold themselves accountable to their readers, and do their best to be objective and truthful.

The founding fathers felt freedom of the press important enough to put it in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The media is the eyes and ears for the community. We’re there for city council meetings, high school football games and elections. We do our best to keep our audience informed and present both sides of the story.

In the age of the Internet and social media where people are allowed to broadcast whatever they want without consequence, we feel the role of journalists is even more important.

That’s why the recent attacks on the media are discouraging. We laugh off the “fake news” comments, but we take our jobs seriously. We work hard to gain our readers’ trust, and we will continue to work to better ourselves.

There are mistakes, and corrections or clarifications that follow. We hold ourselves accountable and learn from those mistakes. Despite the attacks on the media, we are going to continue to do our best to create a newspaper that produces fair, accurate content for our readers.

We’ll continue to live by the ethical standards we learned in journalism school, and we hope our readers continue to count on us as a trustworthy news source.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 08/18/2018 07:09