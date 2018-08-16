Patience appreciated during dam work

Thank you to the Thompson Falls community and reservoir users.

Just wanted to take a moment and thank everyone for their patience and understanding on the recent dam repairs that kept the water levels down most of the summer. With repairs completed, the reservoir was filled August 9. We’ll do our best to keep that a rare event. Again, I apologize for any inconvenience and wish everyone a great rest of the summer.

Noel Jacobson,

Dam foreman,

NorthWestern Energy