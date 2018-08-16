ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Patience appreciated during dam work

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 16, 2018



Thank you to the Thompson Falls community and reservoir users.

Just wanted to take a moment and thank everyone for their patience and understanding on the recent dam repairs that kept the water levels down most of the summer. With repairs completed, the reservoir was filled August 9. We’ll do our best to keep that a rare event. Again, I apologize for any inconvenience and wish everyone a great rest of the summer.

Noel Jacobson,

Dam foreman,

NorthWestern Energy





 
Sanders County Ledger Garage Sale Special
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 08/17/2018 06:33