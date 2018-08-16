Take action and boycott NFL advertisers

Dear Editor,

I’m a huge NFL fan! I love the games but the actions of the players during the National Anthem is infuriating. Beyond that, the NFL being afraid to take action is ridiculous. In my opinion, Roger Goodell is a coward! I’ve considered boycotting the NFL and refusing to watch the games. Unfortunately, I’d be the one missing out because I enjoy the sport so much. Instead, I’m embracing an idea that will work to show my anger/frustration over these players kneeling or raising a fist during the Anthem and still be able to watch the games.

The only way to get to the NFL and the players is to hit them in the wallet (we all know how much these guys are paid to either present or play the game of football!). In my mind, the way to show our displeasure at their antics is simple…boycott the advertisers. This coming season, I will be taking a pen and some paper with me wherever I go to watch the games. I will proudly stand with my hand over my heart as I always do when the National Anthem is played. Then I’ll sit down with a beverage and enjoy the game. The only real difference will be what I do during the commercials. I will be using my pen and paper, making a very concerted effort to write down every NFL advertiser so I can be sure to NEVER purchase their products. Think about that. It’ll be easy. For example, pizza; instead of buying from Papa John’s, go to a local pizza parlor and support the little guy. Instead of buying Budweiser products (that’ll be easy for me…who drinks that stuff anyway?!), support a local micro-brew. You get the idea. When the advertising revenues start falling, we’ll get the NFL’s attention. Since they don’t have the moral fiber to make the right decision, we’ll help them along and hit them financially. Their collective greed will force the change. It’ll take a while before we see any impact from this effort (maybe an entire season) but it WILL make a difference.

If you like this idea pass it along. If enough people get on board, I really do think we’ll force a change. Now I know someone reading this will say that I’m proposing some sort of infringement on an individual’s right to protest. I’m not! I just believe that a protest during our National Anthem is inappropriate and disrespectful. These arrogant, self-righteous, entitled millionaires need a reality check! The NFL should take a lesson from NASCAR. In NASCAR, a prayer is said, and the National Anthem performed before a race begins. That, in my mind, sends the proper message and example.

Blaine Blackstone,

Thompson Falls