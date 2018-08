AND THEY'RE OFF - Runners take off in the annual Huckleberry Festival Run for Fun on Saturday. This year, 166 people participated in the run.

The Huckleberry Festival celebrated its 39th year in Trout Creek last weekend, but the Run for Fun one-upped the festival with the 40th annual trot. The year the festival didn't have an organizer, volunteers still put a run together.

Christian Kafentzis of Boston was first over the finish line...