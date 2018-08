The Over the Hill Gang was at it again on Monday, swinging away at River’s Bend in Thompson Falls.

Rusty Haggard (Nos. 14 and 16) and Bruce Haflich (Nos. 16 and 17) had two chip-ins each for the day with Gary Thompson (No. 12) and Dave Garr (No. 17) also adding chip-ins.

Garr shot the low...