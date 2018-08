THE WINNING TOUCH – Ocean Hyde, age 13, sank two in a row to win nail polish and a stuffed animal cat at the Plains Library 100th celebration. "I like to read books, and that is why I am here," Hyde said. She also volunteered her time and artistic talent at the face painting booth.

Need a reason to have a celebration? Become a centenarian a you will have 100 reason to do just that. The Plains Library has reached that magical age and held quite an event for its many supporters and friends last Saturday.

Library Director Carrie Terrell and her staff made quite an impression...