Football, volleyball, cross country seasons to begin

HAPPY HAWK SENIORS Maya Stiles and Sarah Detlaff, and the rest of the Lady Hawk volleyball team will open season play at the Choteau Invitational Friday and Saturday.

The sports of fall are upon us, and it will be a race to the finish from here on out as football, volleyball and cross country teams will hit the ground running with a spate of games and matches this week.

The four volleyball teams of Sanders County will play in three different tournaments.

