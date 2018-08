SCATTER PINS team members Nancy Gressang (left) and Wendy Kelley competed as a doubles team in the Amethyst division of the USBC Women's Championships in Reno.

Eight women from Thompson Falls earned a chance to go to the 99th USBC Women's Championships. The United States Bowling Congress (USBC) hosted the annual tournament in Reno, Nevada, where ore than 16,000 women came to compete in the six different divisions. The players came from all over America...