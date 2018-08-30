Remember When

70 YEARS AGO • AUGUST 11, 1948

A BIGGER & BETTER COUNTY FAIR

Sanders County promises a bigger and better fair for this year. In fact, next week already, August 20, 21 and 22. With all the wonderful crops grown in the county, the exhibits should be much better. The rodeo will be bigger, a carnival has been added, etc.

Improvements at the fairgrounds include a new agricultural building, a new building to be used as a combination dance pavilion and room for display of cars, and also a new poultry building. The old agricultural building has been renovated and this year will be used for commercial displays. A complete new arena for the bucking show is another improvement that the county can boast of. There will be a new parking arena.

40 YEARS AGO • AUGUST 31, 1978

EXPANDED MIDWAY AWAITING FAIRGOERS

An expanded midway area and a remodeled pavilion combined into the 4-H dining room plus the addition of a western music show will be new features of the Sanders County Fair which gets underway today (Thursday). Today is fair entry day.

The old 4-H dining hall has been razed and a new row of concession stands erected to permit expansion of the carnival midway area and allow more carnival attractions to come to the Sanders County Fair, according to State Rep. Chris Stobie, fair manager.

An addition to house the 4-H kitchen has been built on the east end of the pavilion and now that building will be doing double duty – as its usual site for dances and events and also as a dining area to serve meals to fairgoers.

Other entertainment features – two rodeo performances, the 4-H Dress Revue, queen talent contest, demolition derby, youth dances, fireworks, carnival and parade will be similar to last year.

The queen talent contest is scheduled in the pavilion at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Queen contestants are Carie Kazmierczak, Yvonne Poiner and Sydne Stephens.

The Inland Empire Shows midway and carnival will open today also.

Judging of clothing, child development, sewing and horse entries are all scheduled Friday morning. In the afternoon, swine, dairy, goat, sheep, poultry, rabbits, dogs and booths will be judged.

The Judy Lynn show is booked for 1 p.m. Friday in the pavilion. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the annual 4-H Dress Revue will be staged in the pavilion with the queen contestants performing also. At 8:15 p.m. the main Judy Lynn show starts in the arena.

The first of three youth dances starts at 10 p.m. in the pavilion.

Judging of all other exhibits is to be completed Saturday morning.

At 2 p.m. the slack rodeo and cutting contest is scheduled in the arena Saturday. At 8 p.m. Saturday, the first of the two MRA rodeos with five major events plus team roping will be staged.

Another youth dance and fireworks will conclude Saturday’s events.

Church services are scheduled at 10 a.m. in the south grandstand in the arena. 4-H awards will be presented at 10:45 a.m. and the annual 4-H fat stock auction will get underway at 11 a.m. from between the show barns.

The annual parade will get underway at noon from downtown Plains.

The second and final performance of the MRA rodeo is set for 2 p.m. The Plains Lions Club Demolition Derby, one of the fair’s most popular features, is slated at 8 p.m.

Another youth dance and fireworks display will conclude the four-day fair.

Superintendents of the various divisions are: Bill Hamilton, livestock, poultry and rabbits; Inez Nelson, agricultural crops, horticulture; Gladys Cummings, floriculture; Doris Haines, home economics, baked goods, canned fruits, junior culinary; Minnie Miller, home sewing, junior needlework, arts and crafts; County Agents Barry Bowles and Mindie Miles, 4-H entries.

Entrance into the Sanders County Fairgrounds is free and no charge is made for parking.

The grass covered grounds are considered to be the most beautiful fairgrounds in Montana.