PEER PRESSURE – Fire Creek guitarist Dan Miles was the center of attention from his coworkers from First Security Bank at the Sanders County Arts Council's fundraiser on Friday. The bank employees showed up at Big Eddy's Deck Bar with their families to dance and give Miles a hard time while stuck on stage.

In a move to support local music and promote their upcoming performing arts season, Sanders County Arts Council (SCAC) enlisted the help of D&D Good Time Music and Fire Creek Band. Both are local favorites who make the rounds in the county venues and help when they can for benefits and fundraiser...