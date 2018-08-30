County lowers wildfire status

The Sanders County Commissioners on Monday downgraded the fire restrictions in the county, moving from Stage II to Stage I. Cooler temperatures and precipitation throughout the area earlier in the week prompted the move, according to the resolution signed by the commissioners.

The move to Stage I removes the “hoot owl” restrictions, which prohibited use of internal combustion engines, welding of open flame from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m., as well as operating motorize vehicles off designated roads and trails. With Stage I, campfires are also allowed in developed recreation sites.

Last weekend, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) responded to a fire in the Miller Creek area. Tara Browning with the DNRC Plains Unit said the fire started by people sharpening their tools with a grinder after 1 p.m., which was outside of the hoot owl hours in place with Stage II restrictions. Browning said that a DNRC engine crew patrolling in the Lynch Creek area saw the fire and were able to keep it to one-tenth of an acre.

Area closures associated with the Garden Creek Fire burning on Bureau of Indian Affairs land near Hot Springs have been rescinded as of Aug. 23. That fire is 100 percent contained, according to InciWeb, and the amount of personnel working the fire has been reduced. The fire, listed at 2,052 acres, was started July 29 by lightning.