County to limit recycling

Rising costs force sites, items removed from program

Sanders County Solid Waste Department board members recently met to discuss modifications to their recycling program. Rising costs associated with the transfer of collected mixed paper, along with low market conditions, have become an economic problem for the county.

“There are a number of things going on in the fibers market right now,” Mike Wolf of Pacific Recycling commented. “Earlier this year Chinese export restrictions all but eliminated the export market which is what was keeping the prices up, so the prices are awful. Mills are full and will only take limited quantities each month,” he added that the mills are getting particular about the quality of material, all while “freight is up” and “trucks are scarce.”

Refuse sites throughout Sanders County will no longer provide services to recycle mixed paper. Mixed paper includes newspaper, office paper, magazines, phone books, “slicks” (cereal boxes, toilet paper and paper towel rolls). Recycling trailers will be removed from Heron and Noxon sites, while Trout Creek, Thompson Falls and Plains will have limited recycling accommodations.

In Trout Creek, Thompson Falls and Plains, clean, flattened corrugated (three-wall) cardboard will be the only accepted paper-type material taken for recycling. Batteries, metal, aluminum cans and used oil will only be accepted at Thompson Falls and Plains refuse sites, according to Sanders County Solid Waste.

The recycling problem is not localized to Sanders County. “The freight on my last two trucks was $1,900 each and they had about 30 tons on. My goal is to at least break even,” Mark Nelson, Lake County Refuse Supervisor stated. “Meaning that if I can divert the cardboard through recycling at a cost less than I pay Republic for waste, I’m ahead. If I get anything for the bales, it’s a win.”

The recycling problem continues to escalate in many rural areas over the state. “Contamination is the major factor for any recycling to bring money, period,” Montana Department of Environmental Quality Material Management Specialist Dusti Johnson said. “We could do some type of campaign to get people to understand or the alternative is no recycling. Unfortunately, most citizens just don’t listen or even care.”

Pacific Recycling, located in Missoula at 2600 Latimer Street, is still accepting all recyclable materials that are separated and personally delivered. For more information on their program and requirements phone (406) 543-7280.

Questions or comments concerning the county’s waste program may be directed to Sanders County Solid Waste at 827-6942.