ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Shana Neesvig 

County to limit recycling

Rising costs force sites, items removed from program

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 30, 2018



Sanders County Solid Waste Department board members recently met to discuss modifications to their recycling program. Rising costs associated with the transfer of collected mixed paper, along with low market conditions, have become an economic problem for the county.

“There are a number of things going on in the fibers market right now,” Mike Wolf of Pacific Recycling commented. “Earlier this year Chinese export restrictions all but eliminated the export market which is what was keeping the prices up, so the prices are awful. Mills are full and will only take limited quantities each month,” he added that the mills are getting particular about the quality of material, all while “freight is up” and “trucks are scarce.”

Refuse sites throughout Sanders County will no longer provide services to recycle mixed paper. Mixed paper includes newspaper, office paper, magazines, phone books, “slicks” (cereal boxes, toilet paper and paper towel rolls). Recycling trailers will be removed from Heron and Noxon sites, while Trout Creek, Thompson Falls and Plains will have limited recycling accommodations.

In Trout Creek, Thompson Falls and Plains, clean, flattened corrugated (three-wall) cardboard will be the only accepted paper-type material taken for recycling. Batteries, metal, aluminum cans and used oil will only be accepted at Thompson Falls and Plains refuse sites, according to Sanders County Solid Waste.

The recycling problem is not localized to Sanders County. “The freight on my last two trucks was $1,900 each and they had about 30 tons on. My goal is to at least break even,” Mark Nelson, Lake County Refuse Supervisor stated. “Meaning that if I can divert the cardboard through recycling at a cost less than I pay Republic for waste, I’m ahead. If I get anything for the bales, it’s a win.”

The recycling problem continues to escalate in many rural areas over the state. “Contamination is the major factor for any recycling to bring money, period,” Montana Department of Environmental Quality Material Management Specialist Dusti Johnson said. “We could do some type of campaign to get people to understand or the alternative is no recycling. Unfortunately, most citizens just don’t listen or even care.”

Pacific Recycling, located in Missoula at 2600 Latimer Street, is still accepting all recyclable materials that are separated and personally delivered. For more information on their program and requirements phone (406) 543-7280.

Questions or comments concerning the county’s waste program may be directed to Sanders County Solid Waste at 827-6942.

 
Sanders County Ledger Garage Sale Special
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
editor@scledger.net

© 2018 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 09/01/2018 13:26