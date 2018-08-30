Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
August 30, 2018
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
James Phillips, 59, night speeding, $120.
Larry Crain, 69, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Casey Caldwell, 43, improper passing on the right, $85.
Montana Highway Patrol
Frank Martinez, 48, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Corey Ruis, 25, day speeding, $70.
Cody Miller, 24, operating with expired registration, $85.
Cody Miller, 24, no liability insurance, 1st offense, $275.
Wade Chaney, 63, seatbelt violation, $20.
James Ratzlaff, 59, night speeding, $70.
Kent Engstrom, 73, reckless driving, 1st offense, $135.
Jonathon Lamb, 27, reckless driving, 1st offense, $185.
Marty Billmayer, 45, seatbelt violation, $20.
Garrett Jones, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.
Richard Biarum, 67, seatbelt violation, $20.
Nola Himelick, 75, seatbelt violation, $20.
Nola Himelick, 75, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Garrett Jones, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.
Lori Moyer, 61, failure to have a child properly restrained, $85.
Lori Moyer, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.
Danny Adams, 66, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
William Cain, 56, seatbelt violation, $20.
Clinton Fitchett, 63, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Jesse Kyriss, 46, day speeding, $20.
James Compton, 72, seatbelt violation, $20.
Sheila Delay, 59, day speeding, $20.
Leland Freeborn, 55, improper passing, no-passing zone, $85.
Matthew Swenson, 54, improper passing, no-passing zone.
Kayleen Uibel, 48, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Kay Crandall, 76, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Cody Ishler, 24, day speeding, $20.
Robb Hill, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Kathryn Mcenery, 52, speeding in a restricted zone, $45.
Charles Roesel, 34, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Montana Dept. of Transportation
Samuel Bachman, 59, unlawful use of a mobile phone, $135.
Reader Comments
(0)