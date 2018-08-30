ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
August 30, 2018



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

James Phillips, 59, night speeding, $120.

Larry Crain, 69, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Casey Caldwell, 43, improper passing on the right, $85.

Montana Highway Patrol

Frank Martinez, 48, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Corey Ruis, 25, day speeding, $70.

Cody Miller, 24, operating with expired registration, $85.

Cody Miller, 24, no liability insurance, 1st offense, $275.

Wade Chaney, 63, seatbelt violation, $20.

James Ratzlaff, 59, night speeding, $70.

Kent Engstrom, 73, reckless driving, 1st offense, $135.

Jonathon Lamb, 27, reckless driving, 1st offense, $185.

Marty Billmayer, 45, seatbelt violation, $20.

Garrett Jones, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.

Richard Biarum, 67, seatbelt violation, $20.

Nola Himelick, 75, seatbelt violation, $20.

Nola Himelick, 75, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Garrett Jones, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.

Lori Moyer, 61, failure to have a child properly restrained, $85.

Lori Moyer, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.

Danny Adams, 66, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

William Cain, 56, seatbelt violation, $20.

Clinton Fitchett, 63, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Jesse Kyriss, 46, day speeding, $20.

James Compton, 72, seatbelt violation, $20.

Sheila Delay, 59, day speeding, $20.

Leland Freeborn, 55, improper passing, no-passing zone, $85.

Matthew Swenson, 54, improper passing, no-passing zone.

Kayleen Uibel, 48, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Kay Crandall, 76, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Cody Ishler, 24, day speeding, $20.

Robb Hill, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Kathryn Mcenery, 52, speeding in a restricted zone, $45.

Charles Roesel, 34, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Montana Dept. of Transportation

Samuel Bachman, 59, unlawful use of a mobile phone, $135.

 
