Brent Prophet, our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather met our heavenly father on August 23, 2018. He was born on January 29, 1936, in Sugar City, Idaho, to Harold "Shorty" Prophet and Alt M. Prophet, and later moved to Armstead, Montana, where he met his future wife Barbara Harwood. Brent served four years in the U.S. Navy assigned to the USS Cimarron and USS Mount Katmai. He had a stroke in 1959 and was paralyzed on the right side of his body. He didn't allow this to hinder him in any way.

He and Barbara were married in 1961 and were blessed with a daughter, Dawn Marie, in 1966. They moved to Trout Creek, Montana, in 1967, where he worked at the sawmill for 11 years and then was the school janitor for 11 years.

He was blessed with a granddaughter, twin grandsons and a great-granddaughter and was known as Dad, Papa and Grandpa to many others he considered his own.

Brent was known best for his stories and his strong opinions. He loved horses and books and talking to people in general. He kept his witty sense of humor right up until the end. He was loved and respected by many, he will be truly missed.

He is survived in life by his wife of nearly 57 years Barbara Prophet, brother Val (Sandy) Prophet, son-in-law Dave McMillen, grandchildren Misty (Travis) Beckett, Shawn and Kendal McMillen, great-granddaughter Payton Beckett and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Dawn Marie McMillen, his parents Harold and Alt Prophet and brothers Larry and Michael Prophet.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Brent's life.