Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Our Viewpoint

McCain had strength we all could admire

 
August 30, 2018



With the passing of Arizona Sen. John McCain, we’ve heard a lot about his patriotism, his service and his commitment to this country. If you didn’t know before, after his passing you’ve learned more about his time as a prisoner of war and his leadership that kept him in the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years.

What we were most moved by, however, was his strength and tenacity. Most people couldn’t survive five days, let alone five years, being held captive in Japan. And most people, when they are defeated in life, such as he was in the 2000 election, wouldn’t put themselves out there again. But he did, because he believed in this country and what he could do for it.

And when it came time to vote on the action to repeal Obamacare, McCain didn’t vote on party lines. He voted on his beliefs.

Whether you agree with McCain’s political views or not, he was a strong man who stood up for what he believed in, and for that we can all be grateful.

 
