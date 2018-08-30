Street Smart

Not one of those 'dang Californians'

I recently submitted a letter to the editor regarding my thoughts on the NFL players actions during the playing of our National Anthem. I'm happy to say that the feedback from that letter has been very positive. As a result, I was approached by The Ledger's editor, Annie Wooden, suggesting that I consider writing a bi-weekly column for the paper. Initially I was flattered by that idea. Next... I was intimidated! I've never done such a thing and frankly didn't know where I would start. However, it sounded like a fun challenge so here I am.

Readers should know that Wooden and I are good friends. She was one of the first people my wife and I met when we first moved here, and we've become very close. Annie is quite familiar with my background, knows that my opinions are based on personal experiences and feels that her readers might be interested in my "take" on different issues.

That said, she and I don't always see eye to eye. We do, however, respect each other's opinions and can openly exchange our ideas without falling into an angry/heated discussion.

My wife and I moved here from Southern California in 2011. Before you stop reading because I'm "one of those dang Californians," let me explain a few things.

We moved here because we love the state, the people and the lifestyle. We don't want to change things! I often tell people by way of a disclaimer, that rather than dismiss us as "dang Californians," they should congratulate and welcome us for being smart enough to get out!

I fell in love with Montana in the early 70's when my brother moved to Lolo. I came here with my wife in 1991 and we determined then that we'd move to Montana as soon as possible after retirement. That's what we did!

I don't know yet what topic I'll discuss in my first column. I thought that I'd better briefly touch on some of my life experiences, so you have a little background on what events have formed my perspectives.

I'll start by saying that I'm a pretty conservative guy. I believe that a person's life experience drives their beliefs and ultimately, their political position. I am no exception to this; my life experiences have done just that.

I was born in South Dakota, but my parents moved the family to California when I was 9 years old. I then grew up in a very ethnically diverse community in the San Fernando Valley until my junior year in high school. I joined the Los Angeles Police Department after college in 1979 and worked a pretty remarkable variety of assignments in my 33 years of service. I'll touch on those different assignments as time goes on and as the topics warrant.

For now, suffice to say that I've seen and experienced a lot! It's the experience gained in those various assignments that drive the opinions in my writing. I'm a pretty direct, matter of fact kind of guy. Nobody has ever used the term 'warm and fuzzy' to describe me! I usually say what's on my mind and when asked a question...I'll answer it. I've learned however, that commenting in a diplomatic and respectful way is important.

I had to come up with a name for this column and decided (with help!) to call it Street Smart. The name seems appropriate given the background and experience I touched on earlier. I'm really looking forward to the challenge of writing this column. I hope that Annie's faith in me is warranted and that the readers enjoy what I write. As time goes on I expect the ideas for topics will flow. For now, though, any suggestions are welcome!

Blaine Blackstone is a retired Los Angeles Sergeant who enjoys the simpler live in Thompson Falls. He can be reached by email at StreetSmartColumn@gmail.com.