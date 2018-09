MEETING THE OPPOSITION head-on, Plains' Jacob Peterson runs into Charlo's Landers Smith during Saturday's game in Plains.

PLAINS – The Horsemen hung tough for awhile but, in the end, the Landers Smith-led Charlo Vikings were just a little too much for the young Plains football team.

Charlo defeated Plains 42-6 in the Western C conference opener for both teams in Plains Saturday night. Sitting at 0-1 in Western C...