MAKING THE STOP - Luke Waterbury stops a Hanna ballcarrier in his tracks as teammates Nick Costa (99), Jack McAllsiter (12) and Kyle Lawson (5) look to help out.

HOT SPRINGS – This is how 6-Man football is played down under the Canadian/American border.

Back in the 6-Man game for the first time since winning the Montana State C championship in 2016, the Hot Springs Savage Heat rambled past the visiting J.C. Charyk Hanna Hawks from Hanna, Alberta 43-8 i...