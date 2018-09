Food, animals, rides draw crowds

SHOW OF AFFECTION – South Side Sparks member Cody Hafner gets a kiss from "Freedom" during a blow dry prior to the showmanship competition at the fair.

People go to Sanders County Fair to see farm animals, rodeo cowboys, derby smashing, and to get a thrill on carnie rides. But they also go to indulge themselves on fair food.

"Ya, people come for the food, that's why there's a thing called a fair burger," said Sanders County Commissioner Glen M...