Sheriff's Log September 6, 2018



Ambulances: Noxon, 1; T. Falls, 8; Plains, 3. Sunday, August 26 Nuisance animal in the area of Haley and Ferry, T. Falls. Civil standby requested on Little Thompson River Rd. Domestic disturbance, Dixon. Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 200, Dixon. Domestic disturbance, Plains. Power pole on fire, Heron....





