DOWNHILL START - Hawks Ben Beauchmann, Justin Morgan and Nathan Burwig fire off the starting line in Missoula Thursday.

It's called the Big Sky Coaches Invitational, and it's a place where the cross country runners from small schools like Class B Thompson Falls can kind of get lost in the crowd in a sea of Class AA runners.

"Placing at this meet is kind of deceptive," Hawk XC coach Sarah Naegeli said. "When you c...