UP TO THE CHALLENGE - Noxon's Delaney Weltz goes for a block as Rachel Huenink of Plains attempts a kill shot. Devils won Saturday's match in five sets.

PLAINS – It could have went either way but, in the end it fell to the Lady Red Devils.

Coach Teri Wilkinson's Noxon Lady Red Devils withstood a mid-match swoon and came back to defeat coach Jesse Butcher's Plains Trotters 25-27, 25-15, 12-25, 25-23, 15-9 in District 10C volleyball action in Pl...