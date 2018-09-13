Class of 1958, 60 years later

CLASS OF 1958 – Thompson Falls High School graduates gathered for a reunion on Friday. Participating were (from left) Skip Baxter, Jim Chester, Vernon Fleisher, Gary Page, Robert Flansaas, Judy Lingg, Ted Morkert, Betty Jo Handfore, Craig Maddocks, Larry Wakefield, DonnaRae Thompson, Gary Eichert, Marian Goltz, Mary Guenzler, Ray Aldrich and Eileen Post.

The Thompson Falls High School of Class of 1958 celebrated their 60th reunion on Friday, Sept. 7. Sixteen of the 34 classmates gathered at Big Eddy's in Thompson Falls.

Craig Maddocks, attending his first reunion since graduation, presented each class member there with a lei from his adopted state of Hawaii. The classmates, their spouses and invited guests gathered for a picnic.

Besides those from the local area, attendees came from Missoula and Stevensville, as well as Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. Members of the class who participated included Ray Aldrich, Skip Baxter, Jim Chester, Gary Eichert, Robert Flansaas, Vernon Fleisher, Marian (Legge) Goltz, Mary (Larson) Guenzler, Betty Jo (Huffman) Handford, Judy (Goree) Lingg, Craig Maddocks, Ted Morkert, Gary Page, Eileen (Sharp) Post, DonnaRae (Stonehocker) Thompson and Larry Wakefield.

The classmates agreed that the event was a huge success and should be repeated again in a few years.