Question of the Week

What is the best book you’ve ever read?
September 13, 2018
GLENNA BALL, Thompson Falls— “It would have to be a quilting book, For The Love of Quilts.”
CHRISTA COBB, Trout Creek — “Cancer Winner. It’s someone’s true story. She started with conventional cancer treatment when she had Stage IV cancer. She turned to unconventional remedies and was healed.”
KATHERINE COMERFORD, Thompson Falls — “Lonesome Dove and Pillars of the Earth. I read a lot. I just have to talk my kids into doing it more.”
ANITA PFAFF, Heron — “Rage of Angels by Sidney Sheldon. It was very riveting.”
SHANNA FELTS, Trout Creek — “I read a lot of books. I don’t have a specific favorite. I just like to read.”
JULIE MOLZAHN, Thompson Falls — “The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings, because it pulls you in when you need an escape from reality into fantasy.”
