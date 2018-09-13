Question of the Week

What is the best book you’ve ever read?

GLENNA BALL, Thompson Falls— “It would have to be a quilting book, For The Love of Quilts.”

CHRISTA COBB, Trout Creek — “Cancer Winner. It’s someone’s true story. She started with conventional cancer treatment when she had Stage IV cancer. She turned to unconventional remedies and was healed.”

KATHERINE COMERFORD, Thompson Falls — “Lonesome Dove and Pillars of the Earth. I read a lot. I just have to talk my kids into doing it more.”

ANITA PFAFF, Heron — “Rage of Angels by Sidney Sheldon. It was very riveting.”

SHANNA FELTS, Trout Creek — “I read a lot of books. I don’t have a specific favorite. I just like to read.”

JULIE MOLZAHN, Thompson Falls — “The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings, because it pulls you in when you need an escape from reality into fantasy.”