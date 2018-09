TOURNAMENT SWAG - The t-shirts and towels for the state senior tournament were designed by James Crowder of Mighty Fine T's. Money from sales will help pay for a lane measuring micrometer for the Rimrock.

Thompson Falls will see a short stimulation in the local economy - between bowling games, anyway. Rimrock Lanes will host the 2018 Montana State Senior Bowling Tournament as hundreds of bowlers from around the state migrate to the area for five weekends of bowling, beginning Friday, September 21....