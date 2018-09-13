Drug charges net deferred sentence

A Spokane man was sentenced Tuesday in connection with a traffic stop earlier this year in which methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.

Jeremy Mundy received a three-year deferred sentence with the Department of Correction on a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and was fined $250 on a misdemeanor charge of no insurance. Two other counts against Mundy were dismissed.

On Feb. 27, 2018, Mundy was pulled over for expired tags from Washington, according to court documents. Upon searching the vehicle, the officer responding discovered three pipes and the methamphetamine in the car.

Mundy was given credit for 25 days served in the Sanders County Jail when sentenced by District Court Judge James Manley on Tuesday.