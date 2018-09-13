Sheriff's Log

Ambulances: Noxon, 2; T. Falls, 4; Plains, 4; H. Springs, 2.

Sunday, September 2

Man laying at the side of Hwy. 200 in the Lakeside Bar parking lot yelling and flipping people off.

Cows crossing Hwy. 200, T. Creek.

Windows broken out of several vehicles parked along Plains street.

Dogs locked in a car in the Fairgrounds parking lot, Plains.

Request deputy to remove unwanted guests, Plains.

Request deputy to speak to unruly child at Fairgrounds camp area, Plains.

Request officer to calm a child at Fair Search and Rescue booth, Plains.

Caller believes she is under threat of human trafficking, H. Springs.

Officer requested for a male loitering in front of a T. Falls business.

Theft of handgun from vehicle parked on Main Street, T. Falls.

Cows on River Rd. West, Plains.

Parking violations at Fairgrounds, Plains.

Cows on Hwy. 200, T. Creek.

Caller lost his driver’s license while hunting, Plains.

Hikers uncertain of location seeking direction, believe they are in Missoula County.

Monday, September 3

Campers playing near the railroad tracks at Triangle Pond, Noxon.

Pickup towing a boat did not stop at invasive species check station, Hwy. 93 and Hwy. 200.

Abandoned vehicle at the intersection of Old Hwy. 200 and Hwy. 200, T. Creek.

Aggressive driver, eastbound Hwy. 200 near Thompson River.

Welfare check requested, T. Falls.

Two vehicle head on collision with injuries, blocking eastbound Hwy. 200, intersection of Hwy. 135 and Hwy. 200.

Fish and Game requested for deceased deer with a balloon attached to a leg at Prospect Cr. and Hwy. 200.

Concern for welfare of a dog, Plains.

Vehicle vs. deer, Blue Slide Rd.

People taking items from the front of the Little Bitterroot Thrift on Main St., T. Falls.

Erratic driver on Hwy. 28 north of Plains.

Tuesday, September 4

Vehicle vs. deer, Hwy. 200, T. Falls.

Individual needs to retrieve items from former residence, H. Springs.

Loud boom from the area of Island Park, T. Falls.

Cows on Hwy. 200, Plains.

Parenting plan dispute, T. Falls.

Suspicious activity on Main Street, T. Falls.

Wednesday,

September 5

Small brush fire on the east ramp, T. Falls.

Report of motorcycle laying on the side of Clear Cr. Rd., T. Falls.

Parenting plan dispute, T. Falls.

Road hazard, lumber in westbound Hwy. 200, Perma.

Officer requested to remove homeless people sleeping behind Plains business.

Report of speeding vehicles at a rural T. Creek residence.

Report of person with a conditional license driving when they shouldn’t, T. Falls.

Two vehicle crash with injuries, partial blocking of Hwy. 200 in front of the Ambulance Barn, T. Falls.

Concern for welfare of a dog, Paradise.

Motorcycle accident with injuries on Hwy. 200, Plains.

Cow on road, intersection of Hwy. 200 and South Hill Rd., T. Creek.

Neighbor dispute, H. Springs.

Individual riding a dirt bike with no light, wearing dark clothes and traveling the wrong direction at Noxon High School.

Thursday,

September 6

Noise disturbance, revving engine, T. Falls.

Fire along Hwy. 135.

Use of a vehicle without permission, Noxon.

Vehicle abandoned along Hwy. 28 north of Plains.

Civil standby requested, T. Falls.

Student expelled from Plains School keeps returning to school property.

Criminal trespass to property, ATV’s in pasture disturbing livestock, Noxon.

Concern for animal welfare, man kicking and hitting a dog behind Plains business.

Request for assistance, vehicle with a flat tire on Hwy. 135.

Friday, September 7

Semi hauling cars weaving in and out of traffic and crossing double yellows, eastbound Hwy. 200, T. Creek.

Concern for animal welfare, Plains.

Request for assistance from Mt. Dept. of Transportation for a cargo truck not pulling over, Plains.

Request for assistance in locating rental property that payments have not been made on.

Report of a bullet hole in an ATV trailer, Plains.

Theft from business by employee, Noxon.

Intimidation/harassment at T. Falls business.

Pet cat shot by unknown individual, T. Falls.

Vehicle peeling out in front of rural residence, T. Creek.

Welfare check requested, H. Springs.

Black cattle on Hwy. 200 near dark, T. Creek.

Horses running at large in city limits, T. Falls.

Domestic dispute, Plains.

Black bear trying to gain entry to a home, H. Springs.

Structure fire at Whistle Stop Cafe, Paradise.

Saturday, September 8

Barking dogs at rural T. Creek residence.

Welfare check requested, T. Falls.

Caller found generator stolen sometime in May or June in a pawn shop in Kalispell.

One vehicle crash, non-blocking on Hwy. 28, H. Springs.

One vehicle crash, non-blocking with no injuries, Plains.

Suspicious activity, loosened lug nuts on vehicle, Plains.

Neighbor dispute, Plains.

Pickup pulling jet skis and a paddleboard failed to stop at invasive species checkpoint, Hwy. 93 and Hwy. 200.

Drug paraphernalia found in parking lot of Trout Creek business.