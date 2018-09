Kelly James Brigham, 35 of Thompson Falls, passed away September 7, 2018 in Kalispell. Kelly is survived by his wife Cassandra and his children Chance and Jennabelle. There will be a graveside service for Kelly at the Thompson Falls City Cemetery on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 2 p.m. Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.