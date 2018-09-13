After a protracted battle with cancer, Sheldon Scott McArthur passed away peacefully on August 1, 2018 in Henderson, Nev. at the age of 53. He is now with the Lord.

He leaves behind two daughters, Jadyn and Madisyn McArthur and one son, Zacary McArthur; his parents Bill and Peggy McArthur; two sisters, Candy (Les) Clay and Rebecca (Howard) Bradley; two brothers, Travis and James (Ty) McArthur. He is also survived by his 100-year old grandmother Carol Wise as well as three nephews and one niece and a great many cousins, great nieces and nephews and the mother of his children and former spouse Kris McArthur.

Scott was born January 12, 1965 in Butte. Scott lived in a variety of places as a small child but moved to Eureka at the age of 6. He graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1983. Eureka remained his heart home for the rest of his life. Scott attended the University o Montana on a track and field scholarship but left after two years to pursue a career in construction.

Scott specialized in construction scheduling. He even taught scheduling at the local university. He helped to pioneer many innovations in his field, such as still and video documentation of phases of site construction. Mostly so he could justify a drone as a business expense. He loved gadgets.

Scott’s life revolved around his three kids. He loved being a dad. He got involved with flag football with his daughters and moved into coaching. This meshed his love of football, especially the Miami Dolphins, and kids so it was a perfect fit. He personified the perfect coach; kind, patient, honest and always ready with a joke.

Scott will be remembered for his kind heart, ready wit and compassion for others. He would literally give you the shirt off his back or a car if you were in need.

In memory of Scott, please schedule a baseline colonoscopy by age 50.