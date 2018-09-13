Street Smart

Straddling the fence doesn’t cut it

I’ve never run for a political office and suspect I never will. There’s a reason. I don’t think I could do what I’ve seen career politicians (from all parties) do my entire life … straddle the fence. My personal integrity won’t allow it. Recent case in point, Montana Governor Steve Bullock.

Last month, Gov. Bullock was interviewed by CNN reporter Jake Tapper. When asked if he would support a ban on assault weapons, Bullock responded, “You know, I would Jake.” Interesting! In his run for his second term as Montana governor, Bullock had a different position. A statement from his 2016 campaign said, “Steve Bullock supports Montana’s current gun laws when it comes to gun rights. He opposes universal background checks, he has expanded gun rights as governor, and he will always stand up for the Second Amendment.” Well which one is it governor? Where do you really stand?

Since Bullock never offered up a reason for his change of heart, he opened the door to speculation. Here’s what I think. Since he can only serve two consecutive terms as governor, Bullock’s going to be out of a job in 2020. That’s a bad thing for a politician. Now he’s weighing a run for the presidency in the next election and what worked in Montana clearly won’t work nationwide. The left and right coasts won’t like a pro Second Amendment candidate even a little bit, so he has to change if he wants to move ahead in politics.

I was taught early on in life to take a stand and then…stand there! A man has to have the courage to stand up for what he believes. It appears that Governor Bullock was taught something different. When he returned to Montana on August 22 and was asked to clarify his position, Bullock stated, “Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough at this point. I wish we could look at gun safety issues as more of a public health crisis. If there are steps that we could take, we really ought to be taking those steps.” That’s a very weak, generic statement. I want to know specifically why he changed his position on this issue.

I often wonder too why reporters never seem to ask direct questions that would require an equally direct answer. For example, “Did something happen Governor Bullock that caused you to change your position and if so, what was it?” The problem as I see it, is that Bullock in this instance, and politicians in general, are always making statements on issues that allow them some wiggle room to back away from what they claim is their position. I (and I think all of us) want to know where our elected officials really stand, regardless of the issue. How can we make an informed decision and vote confidently if our elected officials are always changing with the wind?

For the record, I strongly support and believe in the Second Amendment. That said, I have more respect for people like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Diane Feinstein (who openly oppose it) than I do for someone who won’t take a stand. That’s not to say that I agree with Pelosi, Schumer or Feinstein. On the contrary, I think those three are extraordinarily misguided. However, they’re consistently misguided and that allows an odd sort of comfort for me by knowing what I can expect from them.

Now this is not to say that a person can’t have a change of heart on an issue. Clearly that can happen. What I am saying is that a person, especially a public official, should have the courage to state exactly where they stand and why. If that person changes their position that’s fine. Just tell us why. In this instance, Bullock’s change is obviously motivated by his political aspirations and we don’t know his true beliefs. Political expediency over integrity? Where does he really stand? For that matter, where does any “career politician” really stand?

Blaine Blackstone is a retired Los Angeles Sergeant who enjoys the simpler life in Thompson Falls. He can be reached by email at StreetSmartColumn@gmail.com.