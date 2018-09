RED DEVIL FRESHMAN Cade VanVleet scored two second half touchdowns in Friday's exciting Western C 6-Man game in Noxon. Devils host Hot Springs Savage Heat Friday.

NOXON – It was a great game to win for White Sulphur Springs but a very tough one to lose for the Noxon Red Devils.

The visiting Hornets from White Sulphur Springs scored an improbable win over the Devils at Jenny Lampshire Memorial Field in Noxon Friday night, scoring nine points in the last...