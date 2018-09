BELLE ON THE BLOCK - Lady Hawk junior Belle Cooper rises up to challenge a shot by Anaconda's Isabel Saltenberger. The Lady Hawks visit Plains Tuesday.

The more the Lady Hawks play together, the better they get. And that should be a scary thought for the rest of the volleyball teams in the Western B division.

The young Lady Hawks split a pair of home matches with Western B teams last week, falling 18-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-4 to Deer Lodge...