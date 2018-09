NHS INDUCTEES were recognized Monday evening in Thompson Falls. Pictured are (left to right) Erik Melendez, John Hensley, Riley Wilson, Justin Morgan, Nathan Ostwald, Sierra Hanks, Gabriella Pallister, Jody Detlaff, Josey Neesvig, Cody Burk, Faith Frields, Megan Baxter and Jolia Buchanan.

The Blue Hawk Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) inducted new members for the 2018-2019 school year Monday evening in Thompson Falls.

Inductees include: junior Erik Melendez, and sophomores Megan Baxter, Jolia Buchanan, Cody Burk, Jody Detlaff, Faith Frields, Sierra Hanks, John Hensley...