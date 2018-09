GRAND OPENING – The Mountain Store sandwich shop kitchen manager Cara Eberly (left) and store manager Mandi Reyna are pleased to announce the grand opening of the new shop.

Now you can buy and sandwich and turn around and rent a raft, all in one swoop. The Mountain Store sandwich shop at the Deemer Creek Business Park held its grand opening on Friday to officially open its doors for business.

The new sandwich shop is located where the old Subway used to be and is o...