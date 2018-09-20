The 12th Man

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
September 20, 2018
Shana Neesvig
FALL SPORTS - A whitetail buck stands ready to defend his goal at the soccer field near Thompson Falls High School. Archery hunters have until October 14 to hunt, while the regular rifle season begins October 20.
