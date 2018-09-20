Kelly James Brigham

SFC Kelly James Scott Brigham passed away at The Brendan House in Kalispell, Montana, on September 7, 2018 due to complications from Metastatic Esophageal Cancer. He was born on July 2, 1983 in Plains, Montana. Kelly attended schools in both Montana and Oregon and graduated in 2001 in Beaverton, Oregon. Following graduating Kelly joined the Armed Forces and began his career.

During his career he served four tours overseas, in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was currently stationed at Fort Brigg in El Paso, Texas, and had just transferred into the Warrior Transition Unit in Colorado.

Kelly is survived by his wife, Cassandra Brigham, and children, Jenna and Chance. His parents Debra (Kristin) Brigham and Greg Sharp (Rebecca Resner); in-laws Joyce and Lonnie Mitchel; paternal grandparents Ronald and Bonnie Sharp; sisters Danielle Brotherton and Chelsey Breese; brothers Seth Trigg, Bryson Brinkman and Tyrell Hicks; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Military services will be conducted at the Thompson Falls Cemetery on September 22, 2018, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow at the Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls.