SAVAGE HEAT ball-carrier Brandon Knudsen runs as Noxon's Edison VanVleet gives chase and Hot Springs' Tyler Carr looks for someone to block.

NOXON – The score might have been 64-36 but the effort by both teams seemed more like 50-50.

The Hot Springs Savage Heat registered an exciting 64-36 win over the rival Noxon Red Devils in Noxon Friday to solidify their State C playoff position with a 3-1 record. Still in the playoff hunt, the...