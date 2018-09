Trotters win three straight matches

A TIME TO KILL - Plains Trotter Emma Morgan hits a shot as Clark Forks' Kathryn Parkin goes for the block in Plains last Thursday night.

When it came right down to it, the Plains Trotters had a little more horsepower.

Coach Jesse Butcher's Trotters enjoyed a fine week of play last week, defeating the Clark Fork Mountain Cats 25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20 in Plains Thursday, and then spiking Philipsburg and Victor in Victor Saturday....