ELIJAH RATLIFF scored two touchdowns during the Young Hawks' big win over Troy Saturday.

The Thompson Falls Young Hawk junior high football team trounced Troy 42-6 Saturday at Previs Field in Thompson Falls.

Now 1-1 on the season, coach Michael T. Allen and his boys were to have visited Charlo for a game Tuesday afternoon and will host Mission Saturday at Previs Field at 10 a.m.

Th...