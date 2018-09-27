Dog enthusiasts compete in national event

LOCAL OUTPAWS (clockwise from left) Char Anderson, Kathryn Hawkins, Carole Searl, Val Walker, Carlene Bachmann and Carole Jensen, along with their dogs, are competing at the North American Dog Agility Council's National Championships this week. The group created cowboy hat signs to display at the event and distinguish themselves. The Dogpaws Club consists of about 40 dogs from Montana and Idaho.

It's all about the dogs for sure but, it is also all about the humans with those dogs.

The Dogpaws Club, a collection of dog-training enthusiasts from around western Montana and northern Idaho, including five trainer-dog teams and an alternate from the local Sanders County Dog Training Club, are...