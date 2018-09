WREN MCDONALD is the recipient of this year's Lil' Fighters Fall Festival fundraiser. The event gathers funds to help families of Sanders County children with terminal illnesses.

This fall will be the third time Lil' Fighters, an organization dedicated to helping terminally ill children in Sanders County, will donate 100% of their proceeds to a family needing sustenance.

This year, Lil' Fighters will award earnings from their Fall Festival to the family of 4-year-old Wre...