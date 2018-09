Gifts From Above Midwifery of Plains is pleased to announce the arrival of Lilliana Pearl Smith, born at home on Sept. 11, 2018 at 10:17 a.m., weighing 6 lb., 5 oz. Proud parents are Jonathan and Kayla Smith of Trout Creek.

Paternal grandparents are Lori and the late Michael Smith of Thompson Falls. Maternal grandparents are Melvin & Delores Boss of Halsey, Oregon.