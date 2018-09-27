ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Ed Moreth 

Roof repaired on historic Plains jail

 
September 27, 2018

Ed Moreth

JAIL TIME – Members of the Plains Lions Club replace part of the roof of the historic Horse Plains Jail. With the roof leaking, the old rotted wood was replaced with sheets of pressed wood and water barrier material. The original perforated metal was put back in place to give the building its original look. Duane Highcrane, the Lions Club president, (far left) is pulling nails from old boards while Marv Tanner (middle left) and Jered Littlefield work on another board. Plains Mayor Dan Rowan is working on the ladder.

The Plains Lions Club is helping to save an important part of the town's history.

The Horse Plains Jail has a leaking roof and needed repairs. Last week, four members of the club – President Duane Highcrane, Jered Littlefield, Marv Tanner, and the club's newest member, Dan Rowan, the town may...



