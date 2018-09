Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Nicholas True, 34, driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, night speeding.

Justin Nottingham, 44: obstructing a peace officer, $225; driving while privilege is suspended or revoked, $275 and 2 days jail; DUI alcohol, 2nd offense, $1285 and 7 days jail.

Lacie Lahr,...