LADY HAWK HITTER Brooke Bowlin hits a shot in action at TFHS earlier this season. Hawks host Bigfork in their homecoming match Thursday.

The Plains Trotters fought off the rival Thompson Falls Lady Hawks in five tough sets in Plains Tuesday and the Hot Springs Savage Heat spiked the Lincoln Lynx in three sets in Hot Springs Thursday to highlight prep volleyball action in Sanders County last week.

In other action last week, all fo...