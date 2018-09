SPLITTING THE DEFENSE of Charlo defenders, Plains quarterback Treydon Brouillette looks for running room against Charlo earlier this season. Horsemen host Mission in Plains' homecoming game Friday.

Now that they have seen the Flint Creeks, the Charlos and the Arlees of the Western C 8-Man football world, maybe coach Eddie Fultz and the Plains Horsemen can start enjoying themselves a little more.

Sitting at 1-4 after a brutal first half of the season – which proceeded with a 68-0 loss to...