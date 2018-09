Savage Heat throttle Bruins, look ahead to Panthers Friday

MAKING A RUN FOR IT - Tyler Carr of Hot Springs runs the ball in a game at Hot Springs earlier this season. Savage Heat host Sheridan for homecoming Friday.

Which team will end up being the one that finally tames the wild, wild west?

Still in the heat of the race to be that team, the Hot Springs Savage Heat went to Gardiner Saturday and upended the homestanding Bruins 54-7 to improve their season record to 3-1 in conference and 4-1 overall in the su...