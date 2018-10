Maddie Wormwood of Trout Creek (right) searches for aquatic insect species. The wetland station was directed by Charlotte Milling, who brought samples for students to search for stonefly, mayfly and caddisfly nymphs, larvae and adults.

As rain sprinkled down, fifth graders from Sanders County schools attended the annual Water Festival at Thompson Falls State Park on Tuesday.

Students gained knowledge of aquatics during the outdoor learning experience.

Students visited various stations showing the importance of washing watercraf...